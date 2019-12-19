Shopping Got You Tired? Get An Authentic Thai Foot Massage At This Salon

Shopping in a mall can get tiring! In such a case, a foot massage would simply be a blessing. Sabai Foot Spa tucked away in Andheri's Infiniti Mall has always been a rescue for us, at least.



Located on the first floor of the mall, this spa salon is known for their original and authentic Thai foot massage. There are multiple types of massages they have on offer including the traditional Thai massage, foot massage with scrub, foot massage with volcanic stones, head and shoulder massage and so much more.

Take a break from your hectic shopping schedule, lift your feet up and give them the attention they deserve.



Price: Their services starts at INR 1,700.