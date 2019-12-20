Stay Here: This Gorgeous Farm Near Mumbai Is Surrounded By A River On Three Sides

This 50-acre farm keeps its focus of eco-system and agriculture at the heart of its practice. They grow their own crops, mangoes, and keep cattle too and other farm animals too. A few of the activities there include bird-watching, fishing, boating, buffalo-rides.

You should pick the Pond Room as it offers the most breathtaking view of the place.

It is located in Neral – in Raigad. This is about 1 hour 45 minutes away from Mumbai and is accessible via the Mumbai-Pune highway. You can also take a train till there.

The stay is not a luxurious one, but the place is maintained and mostly spotless, the service and food well taken care of. If time is of the essence, then Saguna Baug is often visited just for a day picnic.

An overnight stay at the Pond House per person is INR 1500, and a day picnic is for INR 850, as per their website.