If you love salads just like we do, then give a shot to Salad Days in Andheri West because their salads are fresh and delicious.
Try The Taco Salad At This Small Andheri Joint Selling Delicious & Healthy Grub
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Salad Days in Andheri West is a very good place for healthy and yummy food. Even a person who doesn’t like salads will love eating here. The salads are fresh and will fill your tummy and also make you stick to your diet plan. We had a great time there. The space is small and quaint where one can choose from the salads offered, or simply make one the way we like it. Even their smoothies are worth a try. We suggest trying their taco salad, smoothies and sprouty-sour kick.
How about a bowl full of a tasty salad for lunch today?
