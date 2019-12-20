Try The Taco Salad At This Small Andheri Joint Selling Delicious & Healthy Grub

Salad Days in Andheri West is a very good place for healthy and yummy food. Even a person who doesn’t like salads will love eating here. The salads are fresh and will fill your tummy and also make you stick to your diet plan. We had a great time there. The space is small and quaint where one can choose from the salads offered, or simply make one the way we like it. Even their smoothies are worth a try. We suggest trying their taco salad, smoothies and sprouty-sour kick.