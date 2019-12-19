Check Out Treks And Trails To Book Your Slot For Sandhan Valley Trek

Sandhan Valley is also knowns as Valley of Shadows. Trekking to this place is an amazing experience altogether with beautiful and scenic views around you. I book my slot for this 2 days and 2 nights trek via Treks and Trails for INR 1,999. The package included all three meals, rappelling, transport, and more. So enjoy staying under the stars at the campsite and participate in astrophotography. Oh, and you will need high endurance to complete Sandhan Valley Trek.