Got A Wedding Or A Cocktail Party? This Chic Design Studio Will Sort You Out

We bumped into Sangini Design Studio in Santacruz, and their collection was seriously something to talk about. The establishment is a pretty humble one, but when you enter the tiny shop that it is, you see a plethora of colors in anarkalis, suits, patialas, gowns, lehengas, and kurtis. We personally fell for their grey and black gowns, and the pastel shade lehengas that range between INR 6,000 to INR 20,000. The red and maroon lehengas with intricate brocade and zari were showstoppers in our eyes too.

For regular wear clothing, you can go for their kurtas and kurtis in plains and prints. Within INR 1,500, the fabric's so soft that it won't give you any reason to complain.