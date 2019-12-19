Love Bandhani? This Special City Store Is Sure To Make You Swoon

Premium bandhani work is hard to find, and we’ve seen many attempts at the art form that falter when it comes to quality, longevity and colour options. Sankalp Bandhej ticks all the boxes, and ties all the loose ends together when it comes to showcasing Bandhani work. A store that’s pretty compact despite the plethora of options it offers, Sankalp has saaris, dupattas, cloth, and kurtis, spread across a huge range of prices. They stick to what they excel at - Bandhani. A branch of a company that’s got 7 stores in Surat, this store is their only location in Mumbai, and we can tell that it’s a hot favourite by the fact that it was populated even on a Tuesday afternoon. Sankalp has vibrant kurtis that will cost you INR 1,500 to INR 2,000, and we think these are great for days that call for ethnic ensembles - Rakshabandhan, Diwali, et al. Need something a little more glam? They have kurtis with intricate beadwork on them, and they elevate them just enough to make them appropriate for bigger occasions. The saris will cost you anything between INR 2,100 to INR 60,000. They’ve got many types of silks in the store, Gajji included. They’ve got multiple types of Bandhani as well - Shikargah (mountain-like), Jaaldaar (cage-like) and Beldaar (vine-like). One of the few brands in the space that offer guarantees on quality and on colour, Sankalp is where you’ve gotta head if you’re someone who loves wearing art, and would like to support artisans.