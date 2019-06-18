A Vegetarian Outlet Which Serves Sumptuous Dishes

Casual Dining

Sasuraal

Sanpada, Navi Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Sanpada Railway Station Complex, Ground Floor, F-4, Sanpada, Sector 3, Navi Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Sasuraal ❤️ A lovely pure vegetarian restaurant located just outside Sanpada railway station. A very nice place with great ambience and awesome veg food. I am not a big fan of veg food but Sasuraal definitely won me over with their Delicious Food. We tried a variety of appetizers like the Corn Tikki, Palak Seekh Kebab, Angara Pandey, etc. They have a nice variety of appetizers ranging from Indian to Chinese. For the main course, we tried Pizza, Paneer Sizzler and Pot Rice. Love the Sizzler, a unique attempt at the traditional Sizzler. Desserts were the perfect end to our meal. Jalebi Rabdi and Falooda. Two awesome desserts which were loved by us all.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

