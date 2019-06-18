A Vegetarian Outlet Which Serves Sumptuous Dishes

Sasuraal ❤️ A lovely pure vegetarian restaurant located just outside Sanpada railway station. A very nice place with great ambience and awesome veg food. I am not a big fan of veg food but Sasuraal definitely won me over with their Delicious Food. We tried a variety of appetizers like the Corn Tikki, Palak Seekh Kebab, Angara Pandey, etc. They have a nice variety of appetizers ranging from Indian to Chinese. For the main course, we tried Pizza, Paneer Sizzler and Pot Rice. Love the Sizzler, a unique attempt at the traditional Sizzler. Desserts were the perfect end to our meal. Jalebi Rabdi and Falooda. Two awesome desserts which were loved by us all.