Satiate Your Weekend Craving With Authentic Tamilian Cuisine

Gughan Supreme is the latest entry into the number of food joints serving authentic South Indian food in Mumbai. So what makes Gughan Supreme different? Well to start of this restaurant is located in SOBO and you don’t have to travel all the way to dadar or matunga to taste authentic South Indian cuisine. Moreover this restaurant prepares all of their food without using any preservatives making it a healthy choice. We made our way in this restaurant after a 45 minutes long wait on a Saturday afternoon. After entering the restaurant the place was hustling & bustling with a good South Indian feel to decor. We ordered the gigantic unlimited South Indian Supreme thali served on a banana leaf giving it a feel of having food at a South Indian home. We were served with a tons of vegetables, sambhar, dal, paratha, uthapam, rice and the super yummy payasam. The standout from this banana leaf treat was payasam, paratha & spinach lentils curry. This thali was followed up by the original filter coffee straight out of Tamil Nadu, making it a perfect end to our meal.