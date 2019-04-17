Satisfy All Your Senses At This Modern Indian Restaurant in Kamala Mills

Headed by the Michelin Star standard Chef Nagraj Bhat, the London Taxi team serves masterpieces on their plates. All their colourful dishes are beautifully painted over white plates which looks like beautiful paintings. Apart from the aesthetics, the dishes will surely hit the right spots on your pallette. It is really difficult to pick one favourite as all their dishes have such amazing taste and flavor profiles. But still, the Thai Prawns Broth manages to become my favorite. It has a really subtle spicy flavor from the Thai spices and the coconut milk really adds a little depth to the flavour and the slight umami from the Prawns is beautifully balanced. With nice crispy croutons on top, this dish is a perfect harmony of flavours. The Amuse Bouche with Olive mousse and fresh Basil leaf and cherry tomato was a treat to my pallette. The Rose and Apple Lemonade is a perfect thirst quencher. The aroma of rose just rejuvenates you completely. Chef Nagraj has added a very nice British fusion to the Authentic Indian foods. His Indian origin and extensive professional training in UK has helped him curate modern indian comfort food dishes like Earl Grey Infused Dal Makhani with Amritsari Kulcha & Slow Roasted Chicken Breast with Dal Khichadi Risotto and Creamy Mushroom Sauce. Speaking of desserts, the Kotu Payasam Cake with Dulce de Leche and Vanilla ice cream is one of the best desserts I've ever had. The nice and soft warm sponge of Payasam Cake with the vanilla ice cream and the salty Dulce de Leche was the best part of my comfort food meal. Brace yourselves party animals, the award winning mixologist Ami Shroff has created a range of unique, sugarless cocktails which will make sure you have less of a hangover the next day. London Taxi will guaranteed please your eyes and your pallette and even decorate your Instagram feed.