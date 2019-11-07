Treat Yourself To A Lavish Sunday Brunch At This Cute Little Coffee House In Khar!

Bombay Coffee House

Khar, Mumbai
New Kamal Building, 248, Next To National College, Waterfield Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I started up early today for brunch and it was worth the compromise. Just look at the spread Kings Breakfast that includes baked bean, omellet, hashbrown & baked tomato chicken sausages at Bombay Coffee House. Perfect Saturday brunch with Waffle with maple syrup and a lot more maple syrup I have never had Vietnamese cold brew with condensed milk coffee so thanks to vincent nadar for making sure I always try a new delicacy. I had to keep away my hot coffee and sip over 3x more concentrated flavored coffee. I Highly recommend this place

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family

