Treat Yourself To A Lavish Sunday Brunch At This Cute Little Coffee House In Khar!

I started up early today for brunch and it was worth the compromise. Just look at the spread Kings Breakfast that includes baked bean, omellet, hashbrown & baked tomato chicken sausages at Bombay Coffee House. Perfect Saturday brunch with Waffle with maple syrup and a lot more maple syrup I have never had Vietnamese cold brew with condensed milk coffee so thanks to vincent nadar for making sure I always try a new delicacy. I had to keep away my hot coffee and sip over 3x more concentrated flavored coffee. I Highly recommend this place