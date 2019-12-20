Want to deck up your wardrobe with branded clothes at cheap rates? Head to The Original in Bandra.
Get Lee Cooper, Jack & Jones And More Brands Under One Roof At This Bandra Shop
What To Buy
Located right besides Kink, The Original is the new kid on the block for affordable men’s clothing in the city. Made exactly like a branded store in a mall with giant fashion frames on the wall, they have shirts starting at INR 700, jeans at INR 1,500 and T-shirts starting at INR 400. You can find everything from Jack & Jones to Lee Cooper under one roof.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re in a hurry and want to pick up something quick, The Originals has a collection that won’t take much of your time.
