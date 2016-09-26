New Savio John Pereira In BKC Is Perfect For Lunch-Hour Beauty Sessions

The one thing we love about them right away is their timings. The salon is open till 9pm, making it a great option for people who want to stop by after work.

When we visited the salon in Sofitel hotel {after making an appointment – it’s not as busy as their Bandra outlet, but still}, the first thing that impressed us right off the bat was the beautiful waiting area. Used to being scrunched up in a couple of chairs with a decade-old copy of Femina, we loved their beautiful, comfortable and ornate chairs, complete with nap-friendly cushions and recent editions of magazines such as GQ and Vogue. We were very well taken care of, with not only tea and coffee but a whole list of beverages being offered to us. The staff is friendly without being overbearing, which is another nice change.

A haircut by a junior stylist will set you back by INR 850, and one by a senior stylist by INR 1,500. They straightened our hair for that perfect cut, and were also very careful to listen to what exactly we needed, and the length we got was the length we had asked for – a miracle in the world of hair salons. The salon is clean, professional and they use the Schwarzkopf brand for hair products, which is stored in unmarked bottles.