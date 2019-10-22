Say Hello To Healthy Salads & Lettuce Cups Dirty Buns!

Yes, healthy options at Dirty Buns are possible and you will love them Are you working hard to break up with carbs? If you’re finding it difficult to eat out while watching your waistline, Chef Boo has a special treat for you. Visit Dirty Buns and get all your favourite bao and roll fillings in a lettuce cup. Get all the flavour with none of the carbs! At Dirty Buns, they are all about flavour. Bright, bold flavours served to you just the way you like it. With more and more people starting to ride the clean-eating wave, Chef Boo wanted to make sure that they got something delicious as well. So whether you love the butter-poached lobster or are craving the teriyaki mushroom, get your favourite fillings in a lettuce cup instead of bread. They have done this for every dish at Dirty Buns. Apart from being able to order every roll and bao in a lettuce cup, we also have a whole plethora of light, healthy dishes for you to choose from. Pick your favourites starting with salads like the Smash potato salad with herb pesto, arugula, pickles and parmesan; Avocado salad with grilled romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, charred corn and orange fennel and Caramelized plum salad with arugula, house-made cheese and candied peanuts. The Green pea falafel, hummus, pickled onions and lavash; Cobb baked tofu, charred corn, avocado, red wine parmesan and Tuna tataki with spicy soy, furikake, cucumber, romaine lettuce are a riot of simple-yet-robust flavours. There’s a healthy alternative to most things that they love to eat and Dirty Buns with its healthy offerings is here to satisfy all your delicious yet guilt-free food cravings.