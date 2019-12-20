Men, Listen Up: This Store Caters To All Your Budget Shopping Needs

An outlet that spells out its branding loudly and the mannequins standing decked up, almost seeming in in awe of the city, Aura The Hub is probably one of the best options for when you’re not in the mood for shelling out INR 2,500 for a T-shirt. You can find shirts starting at INR 800, T-shirts {comic characters, basic or printed} starting at INR 450, boxers starting at INR 250 and shorts starting at INR 650. There’s also leather belts {INR 895 onwards} and trousers {INR 1,200 onwards}.

Ditch the malls because you can buy cool, quality stuff on a budget here. If you don’t care about brands, you know where to head.