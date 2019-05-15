Explore Lat-Am Cuisine In Khar

Bars

Oi - Kitchen & Bar

Khar, Mumbai
4.2
Gabbana House, 2nd Floor, 15th Road, Khar West, Mumbai

Mumbai has started exploring new cuisines and Oi takes advantage of this, opening Mumbai to a fresh new Palate of Latin America. Very less is known to a regular person about Lat-Am cuisine, which Oi does a perfect job of introducing to them. Whether it's the quirky interiors and some unconventional Cocktails, or whether it's the perfect representation of the food and dessert. Oi seems to have something for everyone.

Since Lat-Am is a new cuisine, it may take time to settle in in Mumbai.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Bae, Family

