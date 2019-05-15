Mumbai has started exploring new cuisines and Oi takes advantage of this, opening Mumbai to a fresh new Palate of Latin America. Very less is known to a regular person about Lat-Am cuisine, which Oi does a perfect job of introducing to them. Whether it's the quirky interiors and some unconventional Cocktails, or whether it's the perfect representation of the food and dessert. Oi seems to have something for everyone.
Explore Lat-Am Cuisine In Khar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Since Lat-Am is a new cuisine, it may take time to settle in in Mumbai.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Family
Also On Oi - Kitchen & Bar
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)