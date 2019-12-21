Register For An Aero-Space Engineering Workshop In Mumbai!

Launching India's First Aero-Space Engineering workshop for young scientists - "Chandrayaan -2!" Experience the interactive session with hands-on activity-based concept designed in an actively engaging manner to explore the Space, Centripetal and Centrifugal forces, Elliptical orbit, Geosynchronous Satellite Model and Rocket Launcher. Give your child an out of the space experience with ScienceUtsav, which presents an interactive session to know more about Chandrayaan 2!

This workshop will help your child to explore his/her capacity and gain new knowledge towards the space and research. Children will learn about satellite models, rocket launcher, science concepts used, not just by seeing but by building the projects on their own. To add on, every child will take home the models of satellites and will be able demonstrate the learning in school, science project or exhibitions. So, let our children explore the scientist in themselves.



Satellites models children will build -



1. Structure of Satellite

2. Geosynchronous Satellite

3. Centripetal force model

4. Rocket Launcher (not a take home project)