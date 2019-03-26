Score Sneakers Under INR 1,500 In Bandra

If you're on Hill Road, we suggest you drop into La Judi. Their collection is massive and there is something for everyone. We loved a pair of space-age silver sneakers and a trendy black pair with a mesh toe at INR 800 here, both pairs were super comfortable too. Their collection is always on-trend, so you're sure to find the latest styles you're looking for, and at these prices, it's a steal! Prices start at INR 500 for jodis and INR 600-800 for sneakers.

