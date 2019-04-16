Where To Score Funky Shorts This Summer In Mumbai

If boho-chic is your style, you need to head to this store in Bandra to check out their bohemian clothes and antique jewellery. While they have a fun range of boho outfits available, their shorts (cotton, linen and more) are a great pick especially since they can be worn as both casual wear and party wear. Plus the collection is super unique, and we’ve heard even some of the Bollywood biggies like to drop by for a few outfits once in a while.

Price: INR 695 for both men and women