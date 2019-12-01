Desserts At Cream Lounge Is Too Die For!

Cream Lounge is a cute dessert corner in Borivali, next to the Aura hotel. I am enamored by the desserts offered by this outlet. Everything served here is totally fresh and mouth-watering. -Millionaires punch: Huge freak shake is one of the best freakshakes in Borivali. The presentation is on point. A jar filled with a chocolate shake and topped with bars like KitKat, choco-pie, chocolate sticks. -Chocolate overload pancake Pancakes were served fresh. Tasted scrumptious and delightful. -Virgin Mojito Totally refreshing and quenching. Mojito was garnished with Tulsi leaves and lemon. -Arabian date shake The shake was thick and not too sweet. You can get the taste of date and a bit of chocolate in every sip.