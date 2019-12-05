New Addition To Guilt Trip's Menu, Enjoy These Amazing Desserts ASAP!

Recently visited the newly opened outlet of Guilt Trip in Andheri. Guilt Trip offers mouth-watering cake, cupcakes and cupcake shakes. They also make customized cake on order. They have mini cupcake boxes of 12 and 6. Their new addition includes Pistachio pastry and dulche de leche pastry. Pistachio pastry: Something different and rarely found. It did taste delightful. Basically layer of white chocolate and pistachio. The addition of natural flavours can make it more luscious. Dulche de leche pastry: Pastry has a super smooth spongy texture. Tasted luscious and delightful. This pastry lies on sweeter end. Oreo shake and Classic milkshakes were also good and thick in texture. Totally drool-worthy Cupcakes are so soft and freshly baked. Each bite was gram-worthy!!