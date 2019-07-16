Cool Breeze, Good Food & Great Drinks At This Classic Place In Juhu

The huge board right opposite Juhu Chowpatty had caught my eye for years and now I finally took out the time to go and visit Bora Bora. It's a chill bar with sweet, courteous staff and it now shares their kitchen with the well know restaurant chain - TAP. So both of their menus is pretty much the same. The bar counters are different though, and the variety of drinks you have here is simply amazing. When I visited, I tried their Red Sangria which was something I loved the most, It had red wine as a base and tasted pretty good. Then I tried Mexican Bull, a Corona extra beer-based drink, a huge one tbh, tasted nice. In food, I had the Tequilla flamed cottage cheese, which was a spicy paneer starter. Something unique and definitely most recommended. After that, I had chicken chermoula, a Non-veg starter, again it was pretty much impressive in taste and the platting was also eye-catching. We also tried a bunch of min course items, which were hit and miss, but overall I'll recommend trying the huge variety of starters the most.