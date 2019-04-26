Ferry Wharf have an amazing concept. In the beginning they give you 6 different gravies for tasting and you can choose from them what gravies would you prefer with fish and chicken. Also they have an amazing prawns ghee roast with some neer dosa. Hurry Up People!
Ferry Wharf
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
