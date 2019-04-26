Ferry Wharf

Casual Dining

Ferry Wharf

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 3, Shop 11 & 12, Opp. Lilavati Hospital, ONGC Lane, Bandra West, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Ferry Wharf have an amazing concept. In the beginning they give you 6 different gravies for tasting and you can choose from them what gravies would you prefer with fish and chicken. Also they have an amazing prawns ghee roast with some neer dosa. Hurry Up People!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

