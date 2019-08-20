Seafood Paradise! Mangalorean Cuisine In Malad

A spectacular spot in every way for seafood lovers. Everything tastes really fresh and authentic Mangalorean cuisine. The indoor ambiance is classy with luxurious comfortable sofas and tables kept that mostly seat four. An adequate amount of seating also allows for smooth movement. A separate small room with a TV for private parties and large groups. A central bar-like section for soft drinks and coolers. Seafood pictures on the wall. The service is exceptional and to the point. The food was served promptly and efficiently. They provide a taster platter to try and taste 6 different main gravies to be used as a base. One can select the best accordingly and order the main course and starters. Spice Girl - An enhanced version of lemonade. Garnished with mint leaves, chilly and lemon. The beverage was well crafted and refreshing. Prawns Koliwada - Juicy prawns coated in koliwada masala and deep-fried. Crunchy and spicy on the outside. The prawns were super fresh and well cooked. Kolliwada masala infused with spicy flavors. Chicken Corn Seekh Kabab - Good to see a classic Chicken starter at a seafood place like this. Even this was made on par with other dishes. Fresh ingredients and spicy prepared. Bombil fry - Ferry wharf specialty made well. It's like a crispy thin sheet soft from inside. Surprisingly light and instantly falls apart in your mouth. Accompanied by a garlic ginger chutney tasted really good. Prawns in Butter Garlic sauce - My personal favorite here. Mild garlic-flavored dish spiced with black pepper and made in butter. Simple yet amazingly tasty. Neer dosa - Super soft n thin dosa made with rice batter. Light and a good companion for the main course. Surmai curry - Fresh and well cooked in tomato gravy. Great combination of fresh n tender surmai fish and spiced flavors. Loved the surmai fish which was just a melt in the mouth. Coconut based curry made with basic ingredients and traditional Mangalorean process. Went well with steamed rice. Caramel custard - A very solid take on a classic dessert. Not too sweet and perfectly smooth. If you love seafood, I highly recommend coming here.