Pizza, Pasta & Desserts, Pot Pourri Has It All

I visited Potpourri in Inorbit Mall, Vashi. It is a cute little place. Food I ordered:- Shakes Classic Kitkat Shake: The shake was very thick and delightful, loved it Starters Lebanese Fire with Cottage Cheese: The cottage cheese was super fresh and over that they drizzled some mayo and cheddar cheese on top which made it more cheesy and heavy and the Lebanese sauce in which it was sautéed. It was a blend of sour and little spicy but was heavenly tasty. Must try! Main course Spanakorizo: The presentation was very delighted. They served Greek style spinach and lemon rice which was covered with creamy paprika veggies which were really very creamy and thick. Dessert Hazelnut Pot: This dessert was just best. It will melt your heart simultaneously as the chocolate and vanilla ice cream melts from around when we pour hot caramel from the top it makes it most satisfying dish ever do try it! Mango Cheese Cake: If you have this thing in the menu and if you haven't tried this thing sorry to say but your money is totally wasted Because this was the best thing I have ever had, the mango was cheesecake was so yummy that I don't have words to describe do try it. Highly recommended. Overall, a perfect place to go with your family and friends the ambiance was very cozy and also it is very near to the Vashi railway station within Inorbit mall do try this place!!