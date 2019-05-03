Seasonal Menu At The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is out with their Seasonal menu which brings you dishes dedicated to the festive season and the strawberry season. Start off with the Roasted Pumpkin Soup and a Fig, Beetroot, Goats Cheese & Hazelnut salad that promise to splash the vibrant colours of Christmas across your plate. Choose a small plate to nibble away at on the side - scone lovers can opt for the Thyme & Cheddar Cheese Scones with butter. The Grilled Jalapeno Cornbread with garlic butter is a must for those that enjoy the heat. For the mains chose from a hearty Roasted Vegetable Lasagna or a flavourful Mushroom Gravy with Herbed rice & Roasted potatoes Make sure you have plenty of space for dessert though – The Nutcracker strawberry specials are worth this! Try the breakfast favourites that have been dressed up for Xmas – White Chocolate & Cinnamon Buttermilk pancakes with strawberries OR A cinnamon French Toast with Speculoos & Strawberries (this tastes like Xmas!!) OR the Eton mess Waffle – with strawberries, banana, meringues, whipped cream, strawberry sauce & mint The Strawberry Shortbread is a must for those that love their buttery shortbread – biscuits - topped with whipped cream, strawberries, thyme & pomegranate reduction. For all our chocolate lovers – we bring you the Brownie Brittle sundae – with ice cream, fudge sauce, fresh strawberries, hazelnuts, honeycomb & Brownie Brittles (Brownie thins that are crispy from outside and chewy from inside). And if that’s too big then ask for a Brittle to enjoy with your coffee! Health enthusiasts – we got you covered! Choose our Parfait – with honey Greek yogurt, figs, black grapes, strawberry, and homemade granola.