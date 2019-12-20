Buy Secondhand Books Starting INR 20 At This 59-Year-Old Matunga Bookstore

At this bookstore, you can get a variety of secondhand novels for almost half the price. Given that there are colleges in the vicinity, this Matunga bookstore is mostly packed with youngsters looking for popular fiction books by Amish Tripathi, Chetan Bhagat, J.K Rowling, Khaled Hosseini, Stephenie Meyer, E.L James and many more.

It is located right behind Mysore Cafe near Maheshwari Udyan, and Uday, the bookstore owner tells us that nobody goes away without taking a book from here. He also has a secret book collection which he hides and gives only to those who are his oldest customers {isn’t that adorable?}. You can always come back to return the book that you purchased and take back the half of the money you paid for the book {50% of the money being refundable}.