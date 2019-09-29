Second Hand Furniture Markets You Must Visit

If you’re new to this city, this place should be on your bucket list. Oshiwara furniture market is a gift that keeps giving, and in this case, beautiful new and vintage furniture.

What To Expect: From tables, to cupboards, beds, cabinets and what not, this market is like a bottomless gold mine that we’d like to keep digging. The entire stretch of the market has shops lined up with the shopkeepers enticing you in with their antique teak pieces displayed nicely outside.

Shell Out: The key to shopping here is- bargain, bargain and bargain incessantly. You can basically get anything between INR 500 to INR 10,000.

Pro-Tip: They will paint up the furniture all nice and shiny, so we suggest that you make sure to bring that up while you’re deciding on the final price of your purchase. They also make new furniture here so if you’re in the mood for something brand new, you can get it done here.