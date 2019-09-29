Whoever said living in Mumbai is easy is definitely living under a rock. Let's face it, living in Mumbai is definitely an expensive affair. The city's high on rent and low on space. But, we found a solution to curb your expenses. Why buy good (and overpriced) new furniture when there is better secondhand furniture at your disposal? Check out these markets in the city!
Second Hand Furniture Markets You Must Visit
Oshiwara Furniture Market
If you’re new to this city, this place should be on your bucket list. Oshiwara furniture market is a gift that keeps giving, and in this case, beautiful new and vintage furniture.
What To Expect: From tables, to cupboards, beds, cabinets and what not, this market is like a bottomless gold mine that we’d like to keep digging. The entire stretch of the market has shops lined up with the shopkeepers enticing you in with their antique teak pieces displayed nicely outside.
Shell Out: The key to shopping here is- bargain, bargain and bargain incessantly. You can basically get anything between INR 500 to INR 10,000.
Pro-Tip: They will paint up the furniture all nice and shiny, so we suggest that you make sure to bring that up while you’re deciding on the final price of your purchase. They also make new furniture here so if you’re in the mood for something brand new, you can get it done here.
Chor Bazaar
As the name goes, Chor Bazaar literally translates to ‘thieves market’. Find old, new and ahem, borrowed stuff here for a real steal deal. Starting off from mutton street where there are more than 100 shops, it’s a fantastic place to get your house furniture sourced from. You've gotta make sure you speak to the shopkeeper in depth before going in for the purchase. Though most of them are quite honest about the quality of the pieces they sell, it’s good to bargain and make sure you’re getting your penny’s worth.
What To Expect: This market has all sorts of antique, old colonial furniture, in addition to house decor items like gorgeous chandeliers, sofas, armchairs, and even outrageous big decor pieces like fountains or elephants. We have found wooden chairs and beds here too (secondhand obviously.)
Shell Out: The wooden chairs start at a nominal rate of INR 800 and the beds will cost you nothing more than INR 1,500. Make sure you bargain well though.
Pro-Tip: It’s open on all days except Fridays. We also recommend stepping out in the mornings on weekdays to avoid the massive weekend crowd.
Bandra Station Market
The lane near the Bandra station (super easy to spot) has dozens of furniture shops in a line. Not just furniture, they have tons of shops lined up that sell frames for mirrors that you’d like to set up at your home.
What To Expect: From steel cupboards to wooden furniture, beds, tables, you can pretty much get anything here.
Shell Out: It’s not super cheap, but you can get some really nice cane pieces for INR 500 and upward.
Pro-Tip: The shops are near Bandra station on the western side and you can go there from Monday to Sundays, from 10 AM to 8 PM.
Bangur Nagar, Goregaon
Goregaon residents, there's something for you too. Bangur Nagar’s furniture market stretches between Malad and Linking Road. you can easily spot the shops with furniture displayed outside. If you’re looking for affordable secondhand furniture, then you must head here.
What To Expect: You’ll find cane and bamboo furniture (new and old), secondhand wooden stuff like cupboards, beds, tables, bookshelves and more.
Shell Out: This one's a slightly expensive market and all the furniture that you see, ranges from INR 6,000 to INR 20,000.
Pro-Tip: Of course, as the rule goes, make sure to bargain heavily to your benefit. Your buy is only going to be as good as your bargain.
Crawford Market
Crawford market is known for a lot many things, like beauty products, stationery, home decor, kitchen and home items, a thriving fruit and vegetable market and so much more, but it even has some furniture stores that will catch your fancy.
What To Expect: If you make your way towards JJ Flyover, you'll see a few stores right around the bridge. There are cane sofas, beautiful chest of drawers and mirrors that lured us to stop and stare.
Shell Out: The furniture starts from INR 2,000 and for more intricate work on the mirrors or drawers, you've gotta pay around INR 12,000.
Pro-Tip: While bargaining is the norm of the day, some of the items sold are absolutely worth it. Also, make sure you head there during the day to avoid absolute rush hours.
Comments (0)