Seek The Age Old Comfort Of Coffee With A Good Read In Hand At This Cafe

img-gallery-featured
Book Stores

Kitab Khana

Fort, Mumbai
4.6

Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Shop 45, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Kitab Khana looks like an old antique reading room filled with lots of genres and coffee table books to get your hands on and suit yourself with a masala chai or a latte, as it pleases the mood. I went in sick and could just sit in one corner peacefully with a book in hand which worked well for me. The place is a good break from the Insta worthy Cafes around and has an old worlds charm to it which again might make you land up on Insta. But definitely not a 'lit' cafe that you usually would see.

What Could Be Better?

There are a lot of kids sections there, so you might find some noisy bunch of kids as well. Be wary if looking for absolute solitude, although very specific to a particular visit. They can also bring down the prices a little.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family

Book Stores

Kitab Khana

Fort, Mumbai
4.6

Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Shop 45, Fort, Mumbai

image-map-default