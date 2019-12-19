Seek The Age Old Comfort Of Coffee With A Good Read In Hand At This Cafe

Kitab Khana looks like an old antique reading room filled with lots of genres and coffee table books to get your hands on and suit yourself with a masala chai or a latte, as it pleases the mood. I went in sick and could just sit in one corner peacefully with a book in hand which worked well for me. The place is a good break from the Insta worthy Cafes around and has an old worlds charm to it which again might make you land up on Insta. But definitely not a 'lit' cafe that you usually would see.