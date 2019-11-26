Shut Up And Drive: How And Where To Rent A Car To Escape The City

Zoomcar is one of the most trusted car rental websites around. They promise to give the consumers a new deal every day under their ‘Deal Shack’ (new deals get added everyday at noon). From 40 per cent off to extra kilometres thrown into the package, we’re definitely not complaining. A hatchback will cost you anywhere between INR 70 to INR 100 per hour, whereas luxury segment cars start from INR 170 per hour.

Shell Out: INR 1,000 onward (depending on the number of hours you take the car for)