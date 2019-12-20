Head To This Churchgate Salon For The Perfect Blow Dry (And More)

Bombay weather does not suit my hair at all. Which basically means the days I don’t have my hair wrapped up in a bun, I either make do with looking like Monica Gellar in the Bahamas (or wherever she went), or I get an express blow dry at Serena’s before getting to work.

A very old-school looking parlour, with some of the nicest hairdressers I’ve met, Serena’s is one of the few parlours I’ve found that open at 9am, and aren’t ridiculously expensive. They’re as stacked up as any other parlour in the city, are super clean, and can give a sleek-ass blow dry in under 10 mins.