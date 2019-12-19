Head To This Serene Farmstay In Dahanu

Yezdani Farmstay is a wonderful place for a weekend getaway with friends or family get-together. Entrepreneur Anosh Yezdani brings his world-class hospitality experience from Burj Al Arab to his serene hometown of Dahanu (3 hours from Mumbai). A must visit destination to experience an eclectic array of homely Parsi food, beautifully spacious rooms, nature trails, and relaxing activities. Connect with Anosh 9619450878.