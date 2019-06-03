This Place Is Definitely A Saviour With Amazing Ice Creams In Summers

Yesterday, we visited this place as we want to have some stomach filling snacks and some ice cream to beat the heat. About the Ambience, It's a small outlet which has no seating but they serve dessert plus some snacks like, sandwich, pizza, pasta. It's a dessert place basically. Even the staff were very friendly especially the staff named Sarfaraj, he served us the food real quick. Loved the service! We started with watermelon juice, Chilled and so refreshing watermelon juice was served. To beat the heat, definitely! After that to fill our stomach we had, -Hot and spicy pizza: The pizza was loaded with mozzarella cheese. It's so Damm cheesy and tasty. The pizza literally stole our heart. Recommended -Schezwan grilled sandwich, 3layers sandwich with had potato mixture, cheese, and schezwan sauce. Tasted really good. After all that, we had Belgium Chocolate gelato Stick. A thick layer of Chocolate ice cream stick. Dipped in chocolate and topped with choco chips and chocolate sprinkles. Rich and thick Belgium Chocolate tasted Damm good. Recommended. We also had mango cream because it's mango season. It was served in a small bowl, Damm good. It was topped with fresh and sweet mango pieces. Finally for Dessert we had, Shahi durbar falooda. It was a mixture of different flavors like Kesar, Malai kulfi and Mango.