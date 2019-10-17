Enjoy Delicious North Indian Food With Your Family In Marol!

DELHI HIGHWAY MAROL It is located at times square marol, Andheri east, yesterday visited this place with my parents as I wanted to have good North Indian food. I didn't expect anything extraordinary from this restaurant, but when we actually went there I was amazed by the interiors, the seatings, and everything. Good points about this place, 1. they use copper utensils for everything 2. their staff service is quick and efficient, in spite of being so much crowd yesterday our dinner was finished within 1-1/30 hours 3. seating - they have almost 4 types one for big family dinings. one for medium family and many small tables for a family of 4-5 4. parking - parking in Mumbai is really important these days and the valet parking is really fast. 5. music and vibes: I was feeling like I was in a Jaipur mahal because this was not less than a mahal. Ordered kesar Pista thandai watermelon mojito spicy guava tandoori aloo cheese paneer tikka platter paneer Delhi spice butter naan veg biryani rabdi with jalebi