Shalimar Is Serving Delicious Mughlai Food Since 1970 & You Can't Miss It For Sure!

Shalimar the name is enough for this restaurant , they serve premium mughlai and continental food. I visited the bhindi bazaar outlet which is the oldest and the first outlet started in 1970 . Ambience - The ambience is really good. They have recently renovated this place and the seating area is ample easily for 150-200 people . The 1st floor is fully air conditioned with really good lightings and frames. Food We ordered, Paneer butter masala: The gravy was thick made by tomato a, cashew and mughlai flavours and spices , extremely delicous Butter nan: Trust me, this naan was something else , it was round and buttery but it was really soft and chewy . Really you should try this out. Paneer chilly: The presentation was really good and paneer was soft , chilly masala was delicious. Service: The service is really good but this place is so crowded all the time that you have to wait a little.