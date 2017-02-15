Always wondered how movie stars manage to look oh-so-sexy and fit all the time? Well, it isn’t easy, but it’s definitely achievable. And Shamita Shetty reveals her fitness secrets with us and we hope to get super motivated with them.
Need Some Workout Motivation? Shamita Shetty Shares Her Fitness Secrets
Go-To Eatery
It would be any good restaurant that serves fantastic sushi. I love sushi and it’s extremely healthy too. My pick would be Wasabi at The Taj Mahal Mahal palace, Colaba. It’s definitely the best. If not this, then I’d pick Koko at Kamala Mills or Joss at Santacruz.
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 10000
Cheat Day Picks
My cheat days include French fries, pancakes or waffles and of course, a good chocolate desert. And to satuate my craving, I’ll probably head to any place that’s serves any of these dishes, of course the restaurant then simply depends on my mood.
Alternate Workout Options
If not regular workouts, then I’d recommend trying kickboxing- it’s amazing, it’s fun and shows superb results.
