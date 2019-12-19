Experience Luxury, Water Rides & Rain Dance All At Once At Shangrila Resort & Water Park

Got weekend blues? Beat them with a luxurious, yet fun getaway to Shangrila Resort & Waterpark in Thane. Located amidst a crescent of hills and under the blue sky, and is a view to behold!

Slide down the crazy loops of the water slide at speeds you could only dream off and splash straight into their pool! Keeping in mind that these rides may not be enjoyed by the water phobics (maybe) and aged visitors, Shangrila Resort & Water Park also houses a swimming pool (depth of only 4.5 ft) where children can just waddle around and so can your grandma and grandpa.

The Great Ever-Flowing Waterfall is another man-made attraction at Shangrila where you can enjoy under the ever-flowing hygienic waterfall and make merry. Don't forget to hit up the Rain Dance Party where it rains even when the rain gods are busy, and you can live every bit out of a Bollywood film (sing, dance and make merry) in the rain.

Amenities: Multi-cuisine restaurant, shopping center, pool den.

How To Get There: Located eleven kilometers from Bhiwandi-Kalyan junction on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, this park is best accessible by car.

Packages: INR 1,100 per head (Includes access to the water park, amusement park and food). Well, if you're really tired to drive back you could opt to stay back in their resort. The pricing of the rooms starts from INR 5,000 and upwards.

