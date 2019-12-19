Tailor-Made Perfection: This Boutique Makes Customised Lehangas Just For You

Shazia Dalvi is a young designer, who curates traditional Indian silhouettes that appeal the masses. Her styles are unique, and the pieces come within a budget (comparatively) You could call her designs pretty glocal, because they have a tinge of modernity, without losing its local touch. She knows what's in, and creates exactly the kind of lehengas that you'd want to wear, to look like a dream. And in case you want her to customize your trousseau, she'll happily do that to make your wedding a perfect one.

Apart from the lehengas from INR 20,000 onward, you will also get dresses, gowns, sarees, and suits, that are totally worth every penny that you spend on them.

