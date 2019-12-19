One can never run out of occasions to wear those gorgeous lehengas. Be it a wedding, or a traditional get-together, or any award function that you're planning to attend, Mumbai has no dearth of good designers stitching up the perfect lehenga for you. One such designer in Mahim caught our fancy. Here's why.
Tailor-Made Perfection: This Boutique Makes Customised Lehangas Just For You
What Makes It Awesome
Shazia Dalvi is a young designer, who curates traditional Indian silhouettes that appeal the masses. Her styles are unique, and the pieces come within a budget (comparatively) You could call her designs pretty glocal, because they have a tinge of modernity, without losing its local touch. She knows what's in, and creates exactly the kind of lehengas that you'd want to wear, to look like a dream. And in case you want her to customize your trousseau, she'll happily do that to make your wedding a perfect one.
Apart from the lehengas from INR 20,000 onward, you will also get dresses, gowns, sarees, and suits, that are totally worth every penny that you spend on them.
Pro-Tip
Call her on 7021679438 to place orders, or visit her store in Mahim. You won't be disappointed.
