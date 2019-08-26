Shizusan In Kurla Has The Perfect Ambiance For Your Next Date Night!

Have you checked out the newest restaurant that opened in Pheonix Market city? Adorned with beautiful pink interiors, it makes the perfect place for a quaint date night. The cuisine is Japanese and the food is delicious, as are the drinks. We had the Rainbow Maki which had crab sticks, salmon and was fresh. We also had the Jiangnan Shaoma dumpling. The dumplings were heavenly- the juiciest I've ever had. It had pounded chicken, mushrooms, ginger and spring onions. Both the dishes were fresh as ever as lip-smacking delicious. For appetizers, we had the crispy wild pepper fish. It was light and snacky to the best. The silken tofu with shitake mushroom main and the Massaman curry was some of the other enticing options we saw on the menu. We ended our meal with the Manila Halo Halo Sundae. With the goodness of lavender and coffee ice cream, rice crisps, sweet red beans and jelly, it made the perfect Japanese dessert. Truly the best F&B destination, Phoenix Marketcity undoubtedly provides a perfect dose of entertainment to all. Throughout August special Foodicious events are being held at the mall and I only got to know about it yesterday when I visited Shizusan. We encountered one such activity of Quiz Night yesterday at the mall at our favourite pan Asian restaurant Shizusan. A very basic quiz but super fun with all the diners being absolute sports. The host Tilak too was very entertaining. All the guests in the restaurant too really enjoyed and posted whole-heartedly which made it even more fun. The event was organised by @aceofpub and was super fun. Some won free desserts, we went home with Vouchers worth Rs 1000 for Lifestyle and Promod each, and Rs 1000 for ONLY and Rs 2000 Vero Moda vouchers. Rs 5000 worth of vouchers on an average day, now isn't it an awesome meal. Here is what I found out from the team that there are few more activities to come and everyone can easily participate in the same.