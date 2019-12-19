Monsoon Alert! Find Footwear For Every Season At This Dadar Shop

We're huge fans of footwear that's rainproof, and yet totally cute, so we're always on the lookout for stores that offer quality monsoon-friendly shoes. While the monsoons aren't exactly uncharted waters for any of us, we've always felt like we just can't get footwear that's truly utilitarian AND yet, sartorially sound. Many shopping expeditions have dampened our enthusiasm for finding pretty shoes, but not Shoe Plaza - their collection is exhaustive, and has something for every taste. For rainy days when you need to be out and about, there's hardy sandals that, though made of jelly, are durable and suitable for walking and long commutes. Need rain shoes that are über cute, to go with the outfits that might get watered down by footwear that's less than pretty? Head here. Without a doubt, you'll find peep-toes, flats and sandals in many, many colours. Shoe Plaza's range starts off at a reasonable INR 400, and we think investing in a couple of pairs for the next few months is a good call!