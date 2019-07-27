If you're tired of shopping for clothes when in a mall, go for brands that showcase the best of makeup essentials, home decor, watches, quirky shoes and accessories. And if you're residing in and around Andheri, the Infiniti Mall is a great option for times when you'd want to go beyond just apparel.
Decor To Accessories: Stores To Bookmark
Catwalk
All things class and chic, we love Catwalk for its unending variety. We bought a basic black stiletto for ourselves at a very reasonable price. There's almost always some sale going on at their Andheri outlet so make sure you grab a pair or two when you're there.
Accessorize
Neckpieces, chokers, earrings, bags, hats, and pretty little knick-knacks, you'll fall in love with it all at Accessorize. The mall's outlet is fairly a huge one so be assured about bumping into alot of variety.
Just Watches
Nykaa Luxe
What's to not love about Nykaa? If you're a makeup junkie and want to invest on good quality compacts and primers and trustworthy products for your skin and hair, head to Nykaa Luxe at Infiniti and shop to your heart's content.
Westside Home Decor
We personally adore the cushions, rugs and bedspreads at Westside's home decor collection. The outlet here is huge and you'll spot all things home decor on the second floor. Watch out for the globe decor pieces, that serve as a perfect accessory for that side table of your's. Invest on a few of their scented candles too.
