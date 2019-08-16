Bang, Bang! Top Shooting Academies In Mumbai You Should Take Aim At

The Maharashtra Rifle Association (MRA) is the top body looking into the sports in Maharashtra. Founded in 1969, their shooting range in Worli has one of the best facilities in the state. The training facility for air weapons and small bore rifles is open throughout the year, with certified and well trained coaches available the whole year round. The ranges consist of indoor 10-metre air weapons range (part air-conditioned), 25-metre range with automated turning target system, and 50-metre range. They offer a basic rifle and pistol shooting course that's priced at INR 5,000 for residents of Maharashtra, INR 7,000 for Indians living outside the state and INR 10,000 for foreigners.

For persons domiciled in Maharashtra, life membership will cost INR 50,000; for individuals below 18 years, it will be INR 35,000. The ordinary membership is INR Rs 18,000 entrance fee and INR 3,500 yearly renewal. For persons who are citizens of India but not normally domiciled in Maharashtra, PIO’s and OCI’s, ordinary membership will cost INR 25,000 entrance fees and INR 5,000 yearly renewal.