Chances are, you haven’t yet taken the metro in Mumbai. Plying from Versova to Ghatkopar and back, it’s an air-conditioned saviour in more than one way. On one Friday night, we stumbled across the stalls which had been set up inside the Ghatkopar Metro Station, and discovered everything from jars of pickle to chunky jewellery.

X5 Market – as its called- is a 4 day market that happened every week from Thursdays to Sundays 10am to 10pm. Here’s the best of what we found.