Vegan & Trendy: This Brand Is The First In India To Make Products From Pineapple Leaf Fibre

Started with an objective to promote a vegan and sustainable lifestyle and to encourage #CrueltyFree shopping, A Big Indian Story, is an amazing online brand which offers fashion and lifestyle goods. So, every product on their website is made from natural and sustainable materials, handcrafted by artisans.

From bags to shoes, and accessories to decor plates - this brand offers an amazing fusion of artisanal skills and contemporary designs. They are also one of the first brands in India to manufacture and launch products from Pinatex - which is an innovative natural material made from pineapple leaf fibre. Amazing, isn't it? You can get your hands on diaries, laptop skins and other accessories made from this material.

The options and variety of products are endless. From the lovely Kalamkari and vibrant Phulkari, to intricate Kantha and handwoven Ikat, each product represents and reflects unique and the rich heritage of India.

The average price range starts from INR 1,000 and upwards.