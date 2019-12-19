From Rajwada To Mughal Designs: This Jewel Lounge Is Every Minimalist's Dream

You'd expect a jewelry shop to have all things shiny and loud. But the metal-finish of every piece, be it kundan, or gold, is oh-so-sophisticated. Our favorite was the Navgrah Kundan Earrings, with little pearls studded around the red and green stones, and it comes for INR 5,500. They also have a Ganesha earring for INR 3,000 that's gold-plated and classy. Pair it up with a white cotton saree, and watch yourself slay.

Their jewelry is designed to target all sections of the audience, and the stellar pieces in their collection are for all kinds of events. You won't see jewelry too gaudy for a casual get-together or something too simple for a wedding. Here's a store, selling a mix of both worlds, at affordable prices. So when are you visiting them?