Some may say that malls are a dying breed and that online shopping is here to take over, but there is a majority of us that still like to feel the silky smoothness of that sweater, the snug fit of the cocktail dress, that comforting warmth of the hoodie before we add them to our shopping carts. We went around town to see the best malls in Mumbai that have every shopaholic’s needs covered, all under one roof.
Mumbaikars, Have You Been To All These Shopping Malls In The City?
Infiniti Mall, Malad
Now this is a mall which is genuinely expansive. Malad's Infiniti Mall has nearly every major luxury brand under its roof, and also has a Big Bazaar to boot. You can basically get done with shopping for clothes, groceries and even electronics by making a single trip here.
How To Get Here: Take a train, and get off at Malad Station. Alternatively, head here by rickshaw if you live anywhere between Vile Parle - Borivali.
Our Favourite Stores: La Senza, ZARA, Jack & Jones and Splash!
Grab A Bite At: California Pizza Kitchen, Panchvati Gaurav
Parking: Available
Little World Mall, Kharghar
Now, this is a curveball, isn't it? We're pretty sure you weren't expecting a mall in a far-flung suburb on this list, but Little World is so worth it. It's got lots of homegrown brands, and we love that it isn't full of the same brands we keep seeing everywhere.
How To Get Here: Take a train, and get off at Kharghar station. It's a 10 minute walk from there.
Our Favourite Stores: Rianna Kid's Wear, Innotex Clothing and S&V Creations
Grab A Bite At: McDonald's
Parking: Available
Link Square Mall, Bandra
Homegrown brands? Check. Bargaining allowed? Check. On-trend clothes? Check. This Bandra shopping centre has the latest trends, but at pocket-friendly Hill-road prices. Head here when street shopping gets boring.
How To Get Here: It's at Hill Road in Bandra. Get off at Bandra station and get a share auto to Hill Road.
Our Favourite Stores: White Rabbit, Denim World
Grab A Bite At: There's a Theobroma right there!
Parking: None! Use public transport, or prepare to struggle for parking space
Atria Mall, Worli
This might count as cheating... But we love Atria for the food options, and obviously, the Decathlon that's right there! So even if shopping isn't the primary thing on your mind when you visit Atria, you've got to take a quick glance at everything that's new, there!
How To Get Here: Pretty far from the station, but get off at Mahalaxmi and cab it from there! Feeling adventurous? Walk the route!
Our Favourite Stores: Decathlon, Bargain Book Hut, Crockery Hut
Grab A Bite At: So many lovely places... Baaraanaa, Mizu, Happy Thai, Mustard... They're all stellar!
Parking: Available
Seawoods Grand Central, Seawood Darave
One of our favourite malls on this list, we were amazed by how huge this mall is. And it's got nearly every brand, ever. We also really appreciate the fact that they've got a whole floor dedicated to homegrown brands.
How To Get Here: Take a train, and get off at Seawood Darave. Now the awesome part is, this mall is attached to the station itself. So its an easy peasy route.
Our Favourite Stores: Nutan Sarees, Splash, Sephora
Grab A Bite At: Navi Mumbai Pub Exchange, Northern Tadka
Parking: Available
Growels' 101, Kandivali
This really pretty mall is honestly a surprise find! Bathed in sunlight and full of Instagrammable corners, Growel's has an amazing points-based program as well. The more you shop, the more you score. What's not to love?
How To Get Here: The closest station to this mall is actually Kandivali, but it's pretty far from the station. The best way to get here is by road.
Our Favourite Stores: Wildcraft, Jashn
Grab A Bite At: Pop Tates, The Village
Parking: Available
