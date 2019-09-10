Mumbaikars, Have You Been To All These Shopping Malls In The City?

Now this is a mall which is genuinely expansive. Malad's Infiniti Mall has nearly every major luxury brand under its roof, and also has a Big Bazaar to boot. You can basically get done with shopping for clothes, groceries and even electronics by making a single trip here.

How To Get Here: Take a train, and get off at Malad Station. Alternatively, head here by rickshaw if you live anywhere between Vile Parle - Borivali.

Our Favourite Stores: La Senza, ZARA, Jack & Jones and Splash!

Grab A Bite At: California Pizza Kitchen, Panchvati Gaurav

Parking: Available

