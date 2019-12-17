Tired For Shopping? Grab Some Amazing Quick Bites At Jai Jawan!

It feels so great when you see food right and it feels even greater after long tiring shopping hours. And the place is talking about is right exactly in the middle of the lively street on the Linking Road in between the shops. Usually, we end up eating here only whenever we come for shopping at Bandra Linking Road. Jai Jawan is famous for their seafood and especially prawns. It’s been decades now that this place is here and the taste remains the same. The chutney which they give compliments to the prawns or chicken. At the Linking Road outlet, you will get all fry and tandoori dishes. They also have an outlet in Khar where there is proper seating arrangement. There you will get all Indian cuisine food and the prawns which they serve at both the places are worth the money you give. You will never be disappointed and it’s always a treat to visit Jai jawan