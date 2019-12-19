Short On Budget? We've Got The Perfect Solution!

Anubhav Bar & Restaurant: Excellent place for Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian. Their speciality is seafood. We ordered Bombil Fry it was freshly prepared and properly flavoured with spices. We also had ordered Hara Bhara Kebab which was amazing in taste. The quantity what they serve is pretty much to suffice 3 people. Liquor is decently priced. Great ambience, calm atmosphere, both ac and non-ac bar available. Good quality food. Economical rates. Service also good. It is next to GPO in the Fort. When you travel by freeway it is close by. It has been rated 3.7