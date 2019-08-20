All The Beer Lovers, Head Kaitlyn's Beer Garden For The Best Craft Beers

Kaitlyn's Beer Garden is located at a prime area in Bandra. Even on a Tuesday night, the place was hustling and bustling with people. The ambience is very pretty. We ordered their famous beers which were good. Their food is delicious too. The music is nice and Kaitlyn promises you an enjoyable night. With the brightly-lit, pretty airy interiors this place is a newly revamped entrant in the by lanes of Bandra. It has a nice casual vibe. We tried the following dishes: Homemade cheesy nachos 8/10 Masala chicken tacos 8/10 Cheese stuffed cigar 9/10 Penne pasta in cheese sauce 8/10 Beers: Hopper wit 9/10 Hefeweizen draught 9/10 Apple cider draught 8/10 Overall, Kaitlyn is a place to be at when you want to enjoy a crazy night with your friends and colleagues Ambience 9/10 Food 8/10 Service 9/10 Our server, Nikhil was really helpful in suggesting their recommended dishes. The staff here is friendly and welcoming. If you love craft beer this is the place to be. Cheers :)