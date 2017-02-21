Before & After: How Yoga And Gyming Helped This Mumbai Girl Lose 43 Kilos

‘From someone who wouldn’t get up from the couch if the TV remote was out of hand’s reach, to this, it’s been quite a ride,’ Shraddha Kothari laughed when she spoke to us. From 94 kg in July 2015, she has worked her through to losing 43 kilos in 8 months.

Ever since, she has spent the past year maintaining a healthy weight, becoming a yoga teacher and loving her body {with weight and without}. If you doubt the possibility of becoming that fit and ever giving up on fries, this is how she did it.