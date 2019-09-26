Majjani Life: Shree Thaker Bhojanalay Serves Up The City's Best Gujarati Thali

We're always gonna love the city's icons, and Shree Thaker is amongst the ones that shine brightest! This award-winning restaurant has a Gujju thali that is extremely exhaustive, with a daal-baati to boot. With five sabzis, starters, papads, two kinds of rice, 2 kinds of dal, 2 kinds of kadhi, and four kinds of dessert, there's nothing you can't love about this iconic Bhojanalay. Oh, and they've surprisingly got gluten-free options, too! They've served those long before it was cool! Try the bajra, makkai, ragi rotis while you're here... And the puri, phulka and bisxuit bhakri too.

What we found really cool is that every type of bread they serve has special combos of what you're supposed to eat with it. The bajra rotli is best with the garlic chutney, and the kadhi, and it's also served with some jaggery.

While it is a little hard to locate in the lanes of Chira Bazaar in Kalbadevi, it's easily the most popular in the area, and you can ask around while you're on your way here.

#LBBTip: Please don't take your car, or a cab. Just walk. We promise it's worth it.